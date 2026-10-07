Jeremy Allen White on Why Social Media Isn't 'Great for Our Mental Health'

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White said his wariness of the platforms predates the film but was reinforced while making it. "I think I always knew on some level that this thing wasn't great for our mental health, that it was dividing us, but certainly in preparing for this film and making the film, it reinforced all those ideas. And those fears were realized," he said.

In THE SOCIAL RECKONING, White plays Jeff Horwitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who partners with Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, to expose the company's internal practices. The film is billed as a companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network.

During the TODAY appearance, White also revealed the keepsake he took from the set of THE BEAR and responded to calls for him to one day play Gene Wilder, calling him "a genius" and saying, "It would be an honor. I love him."

THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives in theaters October 9, 2026. White's co-star Mikey Madison recently discussed her own distance from social media and meeting the real Frances Haugen in a separate TODAY interview.

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