Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison Talk Kids and Social Media

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The three joined Barrymore together for the appearance, which centered on the challenges of parenting amid constant digital exposure.

In THE SOCIAL RECKONING, Madison plays Frances Haugen, the Facebook engineer who partnered with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by White, to expose the company's internal practices. The film is written and directed by Sorkin and is billed as a companion piece to his earlier film The Social Network.

The Drew Barrymore Show conversation extended that discussion into parenting specifically, with White, Madison and Sorkin weighing in on raising kids amid those same concerns.

Mikey Madison also recently discussed her Oscar win and preparation for playing Haugen during an appearance on THE VIEW, while Jeremy Allen White addressed similar themes about the film and social media's effects during a stop on TODAY.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 31 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me