Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison Talk Kids and Social Media
The THE SOCIAL RECKONING team addressed parenting concerns tied to the platforms their film examines.
The three joined Barrymore together for the appearance, which centered on the challenges of parenting amid constant digital exposure.
In THE SOCIAL RECKONING, Madison plays Frances Haugen, the Facebook engineer who partnered with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by White, to expose the company's internal practices. The film is written and directed by Sorkin and is billed as a companion piece to his earlier film The Social Network.
The Drew Barrymore Show conversation extended that discussion into parenting specifically, with White, Madison and Sorkin weighing in on raising kids amid those same concerns.
Mikey Madison also recently discussed her Oscar win and preparation for playing Haugen during an appearance on THE VIEW, while Jeremy Allen White addressed similar themes about the film and social media's effects during a stop on TODAY.
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