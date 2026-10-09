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Aaron Sorkin: I Wrote A FEW GOOD MEN on Bar Napkins

Sorkin, White and Madison discussed their new film alongside a look back at his earlier writing career.

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Aaron Sorkin revealed on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW that he wrote A Few Good Men on cocktail napkins while working at a bar, sharing the anecdote alongside THE SOCIAL RECKONING co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison. The three joined Drew Barrymore to discuss their new film and touched on some of Sorkin's earlier writing.

Sorkin wrote and directed THE SOCIAL RECKONING, which follows Facebook engineer Frances Haugen as she partners with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal practices. Madison plays Haugen and White plays Horwitz in the film, which is billed as a companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network.

Both Madison and White have discussed the film in other recent appearances.

Sorkin has also used recent interviews to discuss the making of THE SOCIAL RECKONING, including an appearance on THE DAILY SHOW where he described the physical intensity of writing the script and an injury that sent him to the hospital.

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