Jenny Beavan and Salvador Perez Recognized by The Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild has announced that Jenny Beavan will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and Salvador Perez will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

The Career Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose career in costume design has left an indelible mark on film and television. Previous recipients of this honor include Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, Deborah L. Scott, Michael Kaplan, Ruth E. Carter, Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Aggie Rodgers, Sharen Davis, April Ferry, Judianna Makovsky, Eduardo Castro, Julie Weiss, Sandy Powell, Marlene Stewart, Ruth Myers, Ann Roth, Milena Canonero, Albert Wolsky, Colleen Atwood, and Theoni V. Aldredge, among others.

The Distinguished Service Award is a special honor that recognizes individuals whose exceptional skills and contributions have significantly advanced the art of costume design. It highlights the invaluable behind-the-scenes professionals whose dedication and expertise are essential to the storytelling process through costume design. Past recipients include Mary Ellen Fields, Betty Pecha Madden, Maggie Schpak, Sharon Day, Lois DeArmond, Edwina Pellikka, and Mary Rose.

On December 13th, the Costume Designers Guild revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 27th CDGA, and Zoe Saldaña was previously announced as the honoree for this year’s Spotlight Award. The annual awards ceremony will take place live on Thursday, February 6 at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. The CDGA is THE ONE night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design. Actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists come together to celebrate.

Western Costume returns as a Premiere Sponsor of the 27th CDGA. The host, presenters and additional sponsors and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Jenny Beavan

Jenny Beavan, OBE is one of the most prolific and well-respected Costume Designers both in the US and internationally, for her visionary work across stage and screen. She came to prominence for her decade-long collaboration with John Bright on creating the costumes for Merchant Ivory Productions. She has won three Academy Awards, four BAFTA’s, two Emmys and an Olivier award.

About Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez is a celebrated costume designer known for his work in film, TV, and beyond. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, he transitioned from fashion to costume design, contributing to films like Titanic and The Flintstones. Perez’s standout projects include The Mindy Project (Emmy-nominated), Pitch Perfect 1-3, and Hocus Pocus 2 (CDG and Emmy nominations). He has also collaborated on fashion lines with Bauble Bar and Gilt.com. A three-term President of the Costume Designers Guild, Perez’s dedication to storytelling and tailoring excellence is evident in his recent work on Rebel Wilson’s Bride Hard.

About The Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Labor Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members include, costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, who use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

