Jennifer Hudson Honored in Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year

Host Jennifer Hudson announces she is honored as one of Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year, unveiling her cover and her fellow honorees' on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, October 25.

Jennifer exclusively talks about what the honor means to her and being in the "company of such impactful, powerful women," including award-winning actress Angela Bassett, gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts, abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, designer and activist Aurora James, and musicians Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim. The EGOT winner also shares behind the scenes stories from her photoshoot and advice her mother and grandmother have shared to encourage Jennifer to empower and inspire others.

This week continues with Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Her Glamour Women of the Year Cover:

Glamour Photo Credit: Kennedi Carter/Glamour