Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale & More to Headline Tiltify's Digital Telethon 'Red Nose Day LIVE'

Red Nose Day TODAY announced a star-studded multi-platform livestream taking place on Thursday May 27 raising critical funds for the annual campaign to end child poverty. Red Nose Day LIVE, kicking off at 6pm ET/3pm PT, will feature some of the world's most popular creators, gamers and celebrities, who will host and participate in entertaining game-show-inspired segments, with viewers invited to get involved in the fun - including voting through donations to impact the game play.

Red Nose Day LIVE, will "pass the host baton" from various creator channels and stream to stream, with the full line-up viewable throughout the day on www.rednoseday.org/live and Red Nose Day's YouTube channels (@RedNoseDayUSA). Participating talent includes Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Joel McHale, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Neekolul, Lamorne Morris, Matthew "MatPat" Patrick of leading channel The Game Theorists, and CrankGameplays' Ethan Nestor, with more to be announced.

All proceeds from the event will support Red Nose Day's 2021 campaign, which aims to raise critical funds and awareness to help address child poverty, and is built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change.

The grand total raised over the multiple-hour event will be announced that evening from Red Nose Day LIVE's studio. Viewers who donate will also have the chance to be rewarded for their generosity, with donation incentives to be announced.

To spur the fundraising efforts, Walgreens has committed to matching donations up to $150,000, with money raised supporting underserved children in the US and around the world, who have been among the most harshly impacted by the ripple effects of the COVID pandemic.

"Over the last year, we've seen a huge wave of support for Red Nose Day from online communities, proving just how impactful the digital fundraising landscape has become," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "This Red Nose Day, we are excited to be partnering again with Tiltify and the creator and gamer communities to bring to life this modern, digital version of the traditional Red Nose Day telethon, connecting with new audiences and ultimately raising critical funds to support underserved children and young people -- who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

All donations for Red Nose Day LIVE will be supported by fundraising platform Tiltify, enabling donations on whichever platform creators use to connect and engage with their audiences. Working across today's most popular social media platforms, Tiltify works with partners to create interactive, live and personalized experiences for creators to do good.

"At Tiltify, we are updating the traditional celebrity telethon for today's digital generation. We are excited to bring a more immersive, entertaining and inclusive live stream experience to this year's Red Nose Day celebration, across Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, " said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. "We look forward to working with Comic Relief US to bring together more creators, platforms and community members to spread awareness and make the biggest impact for those in need."

The upcoming Red Nose Day LIVE event builds on the success of previous livestreams in support of the Red Nose Day campaign, which rallied thousands of creators to participate, engaged hundreds of thousands of supporters, and raised millions of dollars -- demonstrating the incredible capacity for digital-first, live streamed events to make a significant impact.

Red Nose Day LIVE is part of a series of digital Red Nose Day activations in support of the 2021 campaign, including an exclusive concert by Coldplay streaming live on TikTok on May 24 at 2pm ET. The Red Nose Day celebrations on May 27 will culminate in a special Red Nose Day episode of NBC's "The Wall" hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, with NBC also activating a host of other programming features across the network in support of the campaign.