Jenna Ortega Plays Lydia Deetz's Daughter in BEETLEJUICE 2; Confirms More Details About the Sequel

Jenna Ortega has confirmed that she will be playing Lydia Deetz's daughter in Beetlejuice 2.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Wednesday star gave more insight into her role as Winona Ryder's character's daughter, Astrid, in the upcoming film.

"I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away," she revealed. "She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again."

Ortega went on the explain the complicated dynamic between Astrif and Lydia in the upcoming film, which is officially titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."

The highly-anticipated sequel will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Tim Burton confirmed that the movie wrapped filming in November. The film had two days of filming left before the SAG-AFTRA strike stopped production. Deadline confirms that the production delay will not affect the film's release date.

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will play unspecified characters and Monica Bellucci will appear as Beetlejuice's wife.

The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich, along with earlier drafts by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith will produce. Tim Burton returns as director.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first BEELTLEJUICE film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

