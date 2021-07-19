Jeff Daniels Hosts KEN BURNS: HEMINGWAY on PBS Stations Beginning August 14

KEN BURNS: HEMINGWAY celebrates the critically acclaimed documentary series about the iconic literary figure from filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. This in-depth program features exclusive interviews with Burns, Novick, writer Geoffrey Ward, producer Sarah Botstein and others who helped bring together the powerful and informative six-hour series. Featuring revealing moments from the series, the program provides insights into the heroic personality of the author and his literary achievements. Hosted by Jeff Daniels, who voiced the author in the three-part series, KEN BURNS: HEMINGWAY is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, August 14, 2021 (check local listings).

Hemingway, which premiered in April, 2021, is a three-part documentary series that examines the visionary work and turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography - a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame and celebrity - with excerpts from his short stories, novels and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic and complicated man behind the myth and the art he created.

Jeff Daniels is a five-time Emmy® nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for THE NEWSROOM and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. He has also received Golden Globe nominations on the big screen for his performances in The Purple Rose of Cairo, Something WILD and The Squid and the Whale, as well as one for The Newsroom. Daniels is also a three-time individual Screen Actors Guild® Award nominee. His other major screen roles include the Dumb and Dumber franchise, The Martian, Looper, Good Night and Good Luck, Gods and Generals, The Hours, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, Radio Days, Terms of Endearment and Ragtime. As the founder and director of the Purple Rose Theatre Company, Daniels is also a three-time Tony nominee, for To Kill a Mockingbird (the highest grossing American play in Broadway history), Blackbird and God of Carnage. Most recently, Daniels was seen as former FBI director James Comey in The Comey Rule, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Next up, he will star in the Showtime drama AMERICAN RUST and will reprise his role as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird's upcoming run on Broadway.

