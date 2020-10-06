Jawn Murray Appears on TMZ Podcast PIECE OF THE PIE

Watch the interview below.

Television Host & Pop Culture Commentator Jawn Murray is the first on-camera talent featured on TMZ's new video podcast franchise, "Piece of the Pie," hosted by Loren Lorosa.

The series showcases amazingly talented people of color and dives into the lack of opportunities they have faced on their journeys. On "Piece of the Pie's" third episode, Murray specifically addresses the lack of opportunities for Black male hosts.

"I really thought this time of racial reckoning in Hollywood would break down new barriers for Black talent in this business, especially men. But the sad reality is that it hasn't. I'm glad I was able to talk about the obstacles Black men face in this business in a way that was more of a call to action and still embodied optimism with Loren. I respect TMZ for launching a series like this to bring light to this the plight of creatives of color and the challenges we face based on race alone," said Murray.

The nearly eight-minute video interview is available now on TMZ.com. Watch it below. TMZ also showcases Murray's hosting talent reel in the feature story about the podcast on their site as well.

