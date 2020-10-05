Jamie Chung Named New Ambassador For HBO's 5th Annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition

Submissions will open on January 1, 2021 at 9:00AM PST.

HBO, a leader in innovative and iconic entertainment known for serving award-winning programming, announced today the call for submissions for its annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries (APAV) short film competition. Submissions will open on January 1, 2021 at 9:00AM PST.

Established in 2016, HBO Visionaries provides an unprecedented platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community. Now in its fifth year, APAV serves to showcase cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent awarding the top three winners with cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max following their theatrical screening at the 2021 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

For this year's competition, HBO is seeking emerging storytellers whose works respond to this year's theme of "taking the lead." Serving as the ambassador and spokesperson for the 2021 HBO Visionaries program is Jamie Chung, currently starring in HBO Original Series Lovecraft Country. Previous ambassadors have included Executive Producer of Cinemax's Warrior Shannon Lee, Insecure's Sujata Day, Westworld's Leonardo Nam and Silicon Valley's Jimmy O. Yang.

"I'm so honored to be an ambassador for the HBO APA Visionaries Short Film Competition," said Jamie Chung. "It's a great opportunity for the next generation of Asian American Storytellers to showcase their work and tell meaningful authentic stories. A stepping stone to continue making waves of change!"

For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.hbovisionaries.com . All submissions are due by April 1st at 11:59PM PST. Follow the conversation on social media using #hbovisionaries.

Watch a trailer here:

