Photos: CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' Los Angeles Screening Draws McAvoy, Zhu

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CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' held a Los Angeles special screening with red carpet arrivals, followed by a Q&A moderated by Grammy-nominated artist Zhu.

The event brought out director and actor James McAvoy, Grammy-nominated musician Zhu, celebrity fitness coach and pro-athlete Eren Legend, singer/songwriter Scott Helman, content creator Rochella Kellogg, and bodybuilder Drelyn Hunt.

The screening was held at Brain Dead Studios, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036, with an after party held at ADKT LA, 531 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036. The event took place Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' marks James McAvoy's directorial debut. The film opened in US theaters nationwide on October 9, 2026, following a theatrical expansion on October 16 & 23, 2026. It is directed by McAvoy and stars McAvoy alongside Seamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to strong reviews and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin / @mayadehlin



Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin / @mayadehlin

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