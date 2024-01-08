Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

The film is written, directed, and produced by Guillermo del Toro.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 1 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 2 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Jacob Elordi (Priscilla, Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) will join Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth in Frankenstein.

Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) also join the ensemble.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to THE UNDOING of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including the Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

The film also continues Netflix’s partnership with Oscar winner J. Miles Dale, who recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toros FRANKENSTEIN Photo
Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Jacob Elordi (Priscilla, Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) will join Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) also join the ensemble.

2
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer Photo
Video: Disney+ Drops CHOIR Docuseries Trailer

Disney+ shares official trailer for original docuseries 'Choir,' following the moving story behind the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Following their 2019 appearance on America's Got Talent, it's a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Mario Lopez on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Mario Lopez discusses turning 50 and his New Year's resolutions on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' He also gives an update on his kids and shares if they want more children. Watch the video to see his episode clips now!

4
Photos: Inside W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party Photo
Photos: Inside W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party

Partygoers for the must attend event among Hollywood’s A-listers included 2024 Best Performance cover stars Margot Robbie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo, as well as W Best Performances portfolio feature stars Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski. See photos!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'
BARBIE Musical Teased By Margot Robbie & Greta GerwigBARBIE Musical Teased By Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig
Story Behind 'We Are The World' Told In Netflix DocumentaryStory Behind 'We Are The World' Told In Netflix Documentary
Jonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden GlobesJonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden Globes

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO