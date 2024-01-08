Jacob Elordi Joins Guillermo Del Toro's FRANKENSTEIN

Jacob Elordi (Priscilla, Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) will join Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth in Frankenstein.

Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) also join the ensemble.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to THE UNDOING of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein continues Netflix’s partnership with del Toro, including the Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and the animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

The film also continues Netflix’s partnership with Oscar winner J. Miles Dale, who recently served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities.