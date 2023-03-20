Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOY RIDE Cast to Receive CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award

JOY RIDE Cast to Receive CinemaCon Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award

Lionsgate will bring Adele Lim’s directorial debut Joy Ride to the CinemaCon audience on the afternoon of Thursday, April 27.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The cast of Lionsgate's Joy Ride will receive this year's CinemaCon® Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced today.

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 24-27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The cast of Joy Ride will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

Following a raucous and critically acclaimed debut at this year's SXSW, Lionsgate will bring Adele Lim's directorial debut Joy Ride to the CinemaCon audience on the afternoon of Thursday, April 27. From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime WILD and debaucherous international adventure.

Directed by Adele Lim the film is set for release only in theaters on July 7, 2023. The screenplay is by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao, with a story by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim. The film is produced by Point Grey's Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen, alongside Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

"The cast of Joy Ride delivers a fearless and over-the-top hilarious performance, one that will delight audiences with their hysterical, no-holds-barred journey through friendship and self-discovery. This brilliant group of actors captures the very essence of the messy human experience," noted Neuhauser. "We are excited to recognize their outstanding work with this year's CinemaCon® Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award and can't wait for audiences to experience their unforgettable adventure."

Tony, Grammy, and Critics Choice Award nominee Ashley Park can most recently be seen in Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, with the third season released in December 2022 and a fourth on the way. The actress can next be seen in Netflix's upcoming series Beef, as well as Hulu's critically acclaimed Only Murders in the Building.

Park graced the big screen in last summer's Mr. Malcolm's List and can be seen in the Peacock comedy series Girls 5eva, Tales of the City (Netflix), and Nightcap (Pop/Lionsgate Television). Park is currently in production on Paramount Pictures' upcoming Mean Girls movie, based on Tina Fey's musical adaptation of the 2004 hit film.

On Broadway, Park originated and starred as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls in 2018, earning Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations. In the same season, she starred in the award-winning KPOP, and won the esteemed Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical; she also earned her second Drama League and Drama Desk nominations. Additional Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, The KING and I, Sunday in the Park With George and Grand Horizons.

Actress, comedian, and writer Sherry Cola began her career with radio, stand-up, and improv. After a breakout role on Amazon's I Love Dick, Cola quickly solidified her place in the industry, starring in various critically acclaimed series, such as Claws and Good Trouble. In film, Cola stars in Randall Park's directorial debut Shortcomings, which made a SPLASH at Sundance 2023 and was recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. She will next appear in Netflix's feature film A Family Affair and Paramount's animated feature The Tiger's Apprentice opposite Sandra Oh.

Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu was most recently seen in the A24 Oscar® winning best picture Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her impressive television credits include a recurring role on the Emmy- and SAG Award-winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a guest-starring role on the Peacock anthology series Poker Face, and an upcoming guest appearance on the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Hsu recently wrapped production on Universal's The Fall Guy alongside fellow cast members Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Actor, writer, and stand-up comedian Sabrina Wu was selected as one of the New Faces of Comedy at the 2022 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. They made their successful late-night stand-up debut on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON that October. Wu served as a staff writer on the Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha M.D. and upcoming series for FX and Netflix. They recently sold their pilot It Gets Better to 20th Century Studios.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Al Franken Makes Guest Host Debut on THE DAILY SHOW Photo
Al Franken Makes Guest Host Debut on THE DAILY SHOW
Al Franken kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The former politician and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. 
Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Mid-Season Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Mid-Season Trailer
The Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer features a first look at new footage recorded after Bravo had initially wrapped filming on the season. Cameras recently went back up following the bombshell revelations that Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. Watch the video trailer now!
AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Honorees Announced Photo
AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Honorees Announced
The intimate, invitation-only affair will honor trailblazing producer and studio executive Sherry Lansing with the Legacy Award for her prolific contributions to the industry as well as for her philanthropic endeavors. Executive Vice President of TriStar Television Dr. Jennifer Turner will receive the Salute to Excellence Award for her leadership.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share