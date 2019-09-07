JOKER Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival; Full List!
The 76th Venice Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday night, and the awards were given out. Taking the top Golden Lion prize was Todd Phillips' film Joker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Among other awards winners were Roy Andersson, who won the Silver Lion for best directing for About Endlessness, as well as Luca Marinelli, who won the Volpi Cup for best actor for his starring role in Martin Eden, Ariane Ascaride who won the Volpi Cup for best actress for Gloria Mundi, and Hong Kong director Yonfan won best screenplay for his film No. 7 Cherry Lane.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Venice 76 Awards
Golden Lion: Todd Phillips, dir. Joker
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: An Officer and a Spy, dir: Roman Polanski
Silver Lion Best Director: Roy Andersson, dir. About Endlessness
Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Ariane Ascaride, Gloria Mundi
Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Luca Marinelli, Martin Eden
Best Screenplay Award: No. 7 Cherry Lane, dir. and written by: Yonfan
Special Jury Prize: The Mafia is No Longer What it Used to Be, dir: Franco Maresco
Marcello Mastroianni Award: Toby Wallace, Babyteeth, dir: Shannon Murphy
Horizons Awards
Best Film: Atlantis, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych
Best Director: Blanco en Blanco, dir: Theo Court
Special Jury Prize: Verdict, dir: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez
Best Actress: Marta Nieto, Madre
Best Actor: Sami Bouajila, A Son
Best Screenplay: Revenir, dir: Jessica Palud, written by Jessica Palud, Philippe Lioret, Diasteme
Lion of the Future
Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film: You Will Die at 20, dir: Amjad Abu Alala
Venice VR
Best VR Film: The Key, dir: Celine Tricart
Best VR Experience Award: A Linha, dir: Ricardo Laganaro
Best VR Story Award: Daughters of Chibok, dir: Joel Kachi Benson
Venice Classics
Best Documentary on Cinema: Babenco: Tell Me When I Die, dir: Barbara Paz
Best Restored Film: Ectasy, dir: Gustav Machaty