JOKER Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival; Full List!

The 76th Venice Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday night, and the awards were given out. Taking the top Golden Lion prize was Todd Phillips' film Joker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among other awards winners were Roy Andersson, who won the Silver Lion for best directing for About Endlessness, as well as Luca Marinelli, who won the Volpi Cup for best actor for his starring role in Martin Eden, Ariane Ascaride who won the Volpi Cup for best actress for Gloria Mundi, and Hong Kong director Yonfan won best screenplay for his film No. 7 Cherry Lane.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Venice 76 Awards

Golden Lion: Todd Phillips, dir. Joker

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: An Officer and a Spy, dir: Roman Polanski

Silver Lion Best Director: Roy Andersson, dir. About Endlessness

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Ariane Ascaride, Gloria Mundi

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Luca Marinelli, Martin Eden

Best Screenplay Award: No. 7 Cherry Lane, dir. and written by: Yonfan

Special Jury Prize: The Mafia is No Longer What it Used to Be, dir: Franco Maresco

Marcello Mastroianni Award: Toby Wallace, Babyteeth, dir: Shannon Murphy

Horizons Awards

Best Film: Atlantis, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

Best Director: Blanco en Blanco, dir: Theo Court

Special Jury Prize: Verdict, dir: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Best Actress: Marta Nieto, Madre

Best Actor: Sami Bouajila, A Son

Best Screenplay: Revenir, dir: Jessica Palud, written by Jessica Palud, Philippe Lioret, Diasteme

Lion of the Future

Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film: You Will Die at 20, dir: Amjad Abu Alala

Venice VR

Best VR Film: The Key, dir: Celine Tricart

Best VR Experience Award: A Linha, dir: Ricardo Laganaro

Best VR Story Award: Daughters of Chibok, dir: Joel Kachi Benson

Venice Classics

Best Documentary on Cinema: Babenco: Tell Me When I Die, dir: Barbara Paz

Best Restored Film: Ectasy, dir: Gustav Machaty





