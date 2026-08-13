JEOPARDY! MASTERS Quarterfinals to Return With Ken Jennings Hosting
Six top-ranked contestants will compete across four nights for a $500,000 grand prize.
ABC has detailed programming for the week of Aug. 25, including the season premiere of JEOPARDY! MASTERS, which returns with quarterfinal competitions hosted by Ken Jennings. The tournament will pit six top-ranked contestants against each other over four consecutive nights as they vie for a $500,000 grand prize.
New Episodes
Tuesday, Aug. 25
8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT — Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 1 & 2' (401) (Season Premiere)
Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games one and two, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG, L)
Wednesday, Aug. 26
8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT — Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 3 & 4' (402)
Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games three and four, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG, L)
Thursday, Aug. 27
8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT — Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 5 & 6' (403)
Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games five and six, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG)
Friday, Aug. 28
8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT — Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 7 & 8' (404)
Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games seven and eight, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG)
The quarterfinal rounds will feature Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer, with new episodes airing Tuesday through Friday at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT. ABC programming is also available on demand and through Hulu.