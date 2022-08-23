Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J.B. Smoove Competes in All-New PASSWORD Episode Tonight After AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

The episode airs after “America’s Got Talent” tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.  

Aug. 23, 2022  

Summer's #1 new show, "Password" is back with a new episode after "America's Got Talent" tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Celebrity guest J.B. Smoove and Jimmy Fallon will pair up with contestants and face off over two games, while Keke Palmer hosts. Players from each team guess secret passwords using only one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

Watch a clip of J.B. Smoove and Jimmy Fallon facing off in a challenging round of Password with host Keke Palmer below!

Legendary game show "Password" returned to NBC this summer with a fresh new edition starring Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer, along with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests.

The #1 new show of the summer has more laughs, luck and cash prizes in store, along with celebrity guests Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Joel McHale and Chrissy Metz. "Password" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Watch the clip here:

Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBC



