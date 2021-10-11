Isaiah Mustafa to Host the 8th Annual LMGI Awards

Actor and director Isaiah Mustafa, will return to host the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) 8th Annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. PT (pre-show at 1:00 p.m. PT) during a virtual ceremony. The announcement was made TODAY by LMGI President John Rakich.

A man of many talents, Isaiah Mustafa is a former NFL football wide receiver. After his career in the NFL, he turned to acting and appeared in dozens of hit films and series, as well as becoming a commercial icon. In addition to his well-known main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials, "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like," Mustafa's numerous acting and directing roles include "It Chapter Two" (2019), "Shadowhunters" (2016) and "Horrible Bosses" (2011).

As previously announced, David Yates, the English director of the last four Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts films, will receive this year's LMGI Eva Monley Award. Veteran Location Manager Aine Furey will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award for her career spanning over four decades.

Patricia Fay, who spent many years traveling the country by trains, planes snowmobiles and whatever it took as a location manager until her retirement in 2000, will be bestowed with the esteemed Trailblazer Award. The LMGI Humanitarian Award honoree will be announced shortly.