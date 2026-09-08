Invisible Borders to Debut on Demand, Directed by Heitor Dhalia
Bernardo Berreto wrote and stars in the film, with Andrea Beltrão and Robin Lord Taylor rounding out the cast.
Invisible Borders, a film directed by Heitor Dhalia, will be available on demand September 10th.
Written and starring Bernardo Berreto, Invisible Borders follows a Latino ex-con who unexpectedly joins with a 6-year-old boy on a race against time through New York City to find the child's undocumented mother before she is detained by ICE agents. Directed by acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Heitor Dhalia (Adrift, Gone), Invisible Borders is a film for our times and one that will hold you in its grip long after the credits roll.
Credits
Directed by: Heitor Dhalia
Written by: Bernardo Berreto
Starring: Bernardo Berreto, Andrea Beltrão, Janine Hartman, Robbie Johns, Drew Moerlein, Robin Lord Taylor, Emeraude Toubia
Produced by: Bernardo Berreto, Jon Keeyes
Cinematographer: Pepe Mendes
Runtime: 103 Minutes
Language: English
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