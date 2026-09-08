Invisible Borders to Debut on Demand, Directed by Heitor Dhalia

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Invisible Borders, a film directed by Heitor Dhalia, will be available on demand September 10th.

Written and starring Bernardo Berreto, Invisible Borders follows a Latino ex-con who unexpectedly joins with a 6-year-old boy on a race against time through New York City to find the child's undocumented mother before she is detained by ICE agents. Directed by acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Heitor Dhalia (Adrift, Gone), Invisible Borders is a film for our times and one that will hold you in its grip long after the credits roll.

Credits

Directed by: Heitor Dhalia

Written by: Bernardo Berreto

Starring: Bernardo Berreto, Andrea Beltrão, Janine Hartman, Robbie Johns, Drew Moerlein, Robin Lord Taylor, Emeraude Toubia

Produced by: Bernardo Berreto, Jon Keeyes

Cinematographer: Pepe Mendes

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Language: English

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