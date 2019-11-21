Insight and Sideshow Collectibles Team Up for STAR WARS: COLLECTING A GALAXY

Sideshow Collectibles has been immortalizing fan-favorite Star Wars characters for over a decade with their extraordinary, one-of-a-kind sculptures. Now, STAR WARS: COLLECTING A GALAXY: THE ART OF SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLES (November 26, 2019) which celebrates the artistry that goes into capturing the true essence of these iconic characters and the passion and devotion that brings them to life.

Featuring a foreword by legendary VFX creator Phil Tippett (who worked on the original Star Wars trilogy) and never-before-seen pre-production artwork and exclusive insights from the sculpting and design teams on the creation of each piece as well as dynamic photography that illuminates the power of their work, this book is the ultimate celebration of Sideshow's ongoing journey into the Star Wars galaxy.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author: Samuel C. Spitale is a former Senior Manager of Global Product Development at Lucasfilm Ltd. He has written for Star Wars Insider, ToyFare, Geek Monthly, the Huffington Post, and TheAdvocate.com. He lives in Los Angeles, California.

Foreword Contributor: Phil Tippett is a California-based specialty creator of licensed and proprietary collectible products. He is an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning visual effects supervisor and producer, who specializes in creature design, stop-motion and computerized character animation.[2][3] Over his career, he has assisted ILM and DreamWorks, and in 1984 formed his own company, Tippett Studio. His work has appeared in movies such as the original Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park, and RoboCop.

ABOUT INSIGHT EDITIONS:

Celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, Insight Editions is a publisher of innovative books and collectibles that push the boundaries of creativity, design, and production. Through its acclaimed film, television, and gaming program, Insight strives to produce unique books and products that provide new ways to engage with fan-favorite characters and stories. For more information, visit www.insighteditions.com.





