Indonesian Media Giant Kompas Gramedia Signs with United Media Asia

Kompas Gramedia has signed an exclusive first-look deal with United Media Asia, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

The film financier, producer and distributor "will leverage Kompas Gramedia's media network, including radio and TV channels and print, led by the Kompas newspaper, to expand local-language South East Asian content production for global distribution," THR explained.

CAA-repped United Media Asia launched last year and aims to release the horror film "The Villa" and action-revenge "The Betrayal" in theaters in 2020.

This news was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





