Indie Drama RELEASE Tackles Domestic Violence

GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has acquired the worldwide rights to Edward Varnie's domestic violence drama, RELEASE.

The film centers around a sheltered and subservient young woman trapped in an abusive marriage, who is rescued by her estranged sister. Forced to reconnect with THE FAMILY she abandoned, Rosalinda (Jackie Renee Robinson) soon discovers she has exchanged one abusive situation for another. Now, she must decide whether to acquiesce and let others control her or to finally claim autonomy of her own life.

The film was co-written by Varnie and Graham Waldrop. Both filmmakers also produced alongside Alexa Reass. The film stars: Jackie Renee Robinson (Fare, 2016), Lauren Karaman ("What Remains"), Adam Kallal, Pedro Nicanor, Alicia Ester, Antonio De Graffenreaidt, Daniel Collins and J.R. Adduci.

GDR is set to launch the film in NORTH AMERICA across multiple digital platforms beginning Friday, October 4th. This initial release will expand, over the coming months, making the film available on the following platforms: iTunes, Xbox, Google Play, Prime Video, iFlix and many more.

In advance of the film's release the distributor is sharing the official trailer and poster here.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZpVc-SDIVSE

To learn more about Global Digital Releasing visit: http://www.globaldigitalreleasing.com

Or here: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalDigitalReleasing/





