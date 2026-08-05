THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND Renewed for Season Two at Peacock

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Peacock has renewed THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND for a second season, the streamer announced, following a first season the company describes as its most-watched scripted series ever in overall reach, with 1.8 billion minutes watched. According to preliminary Nielsen data, the series ranked among the top five streaming original series during its first two weeks on the platform. The series is based on a novel by Elin Hilderbrand that currently ranks among the top 10 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

According to the announcement, THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND ranked among the Top 5 streaming original series during its first two weeks following its July 9 premiere, per preliminary Nielsen data.

'Audiences have completely embraced this wholly relatable story of friendship, and what it means to reconnect with the people in your life who truly make a difference,' said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. 'A huge thank you to our amazing cast, writers, directors, producers and to our magical crew who all worked tirelessly to bring Elin's enormously popular book to the screen, and to the audiences who enjoyed watching this summer escape as much as we enjoyed making it.'

'It's such a joy and privilege to create a world that people want to keep living in,' said creator and executive producer Bekah Brunstetter. 'I'm so thrilled by the chance to give fans of the show more time with the stars, and dig even further into these incredible characters. Knowing how deeply committed they are to this trip, I can't wait to take them on their next adventure.'

'Regina, Chloe, Gemma, D'Arcy and I have had the best time talking to people about 'The Five Star Weekend.' We're so happy you love it as much as we loved making it for you,' said star and executive producer Jennifer Garner. 'If you're curious about what's going to happen next, imagine how we feel! We're grateful to Elin, Bekah, our producers, directors and Peacock for hosting the ultimate girls' weekend that will be season two.'

About the Series

Creator: Bekah Brunstetter

Pilot director: Minkie Spiro

Executive producers: Bekah Brunstetter, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Minkie Spiro, Jennifer Garner, Merri Howard, Beth Schacter and Elin Hilderbrand

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND was created by Bekah Brunstetter, who also serves as executive producer alongside Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Minkie Spiro, Jennifer Garner, Merri Howard, Beth Schacter and Elin Hilderbrand. The series stars Garner, D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, with additional cast including Rob Huebel, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, West Duchovny, Judy Greer, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie and Roberta Colindrez. The drama follows Hollis Shaw, a cook and best-selling author who invites friends from different stages of her life to her home on Nantucket following a personal loss.

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