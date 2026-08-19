Ted Danson Talks New Show, Being No. 3 on the Call Sheet on WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME

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Ted Danson spoke with D'Arcy Carden on the latest episode of SiriusXM's 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name,' discussing how working on his new show is giving him an unexpected opportunity to mature. Carden also talked about how wonderful it was working with Jennifer Garner on the set of The Five-Star Weekend.

New episodes of SiriusXM's 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' premiere every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and wherever podcasts are available.

Ted Danson says he is maturing on the set of his new show from not being first on the call sheet

Ted Danson: It's just a great part for me, and I'm learning so many things. By the way, I think this is an opportunity for me to mature.

D'Arcy Carden: Okay. What do you mean?

Ted Danson: Because when you describe number one on the call sheet, two, three, four, five, it sounds—I don't know what—it sounds vulgar to even talk about it, right? Because you're all on the ranking.

Usually if you're number one on the call sheet, you probably are carrying the show a little bit more, and you're a little bit more obligated to be the host, right? Starts from top. I'm number three on the call sheet. Cushy.

Elizabeth Banks is our captain of the ship. She's amazing. Comparisons are horrible, but she reminds me a little bit of Kristen Bell.

D'Arcy Carden: Me too. Me too.

Ted Danson: The brain, total beauty, and so vocal of her.

D'Arcy Carden: She's really special.

Ted Danson: Amazing. And then Rob Delaney is in it, who just knocks me out. When I heard he was in it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'

And Katie Sagal is in it. And so it's just amazing.

D'Arcy Carden: That's such a good cast.

Ted Danson: I saw all my bad habits because I would walk in—I talked about it today with you guys—it was like I'd walk in, as the older I get, I walk into rooms talking. I don't walk into the room to see who's there and to see what's going on and to listen.

D'Arcy Carden: Right.

Ted Danson: I walk in talking. Who's got the tone? Because I'm Ted.

D'Arcy Carden: And my job is to set the tone.

Ted Danson: Exactly. Be charming. All that stuff that's really just for me and my comfort level.

But all of a sudden it was so clear that it's not your job right now.

D'Arcy Carden: Interesting. Who do you think you are, bud?

Ted Danson: No one smacked me down, but just the clarity of that's what was not needed from me was really good for me.

Jennifer Garner was always making the women of The Five-Star Weekend cry

D'Arcy Carden: Jen's one of those actors, similar to Kristen Bell. They are so good that it looks easy.

They're also—we know them so well as celebrities that you can forget that they're these brilliant artists. And I got to see that with Jen over and over and over again.

She's such a fantastic, deep actor. She cannot help herself. Oh my God, she can't help herself.

She made the scenes. A lot of times Becca, the writer, would be like, 'Oh, I didn't know we were going to go there with it. This scene was this, and you took it to a different level.'

She and Chloe facing off early on, where this is going to be light, according to Jennifer. 'This is going to be light. It's going to be my weekend the way I want it.' No, we're going to talk real in that moment. Years of this. So deep. That was such a cool scene.

It was such a cool scene. It was cool to witness it. Okay, I'm going to—I always do this. I can't not talk about you. But I felt this way so much with you, where when we were in the scene acting, I couldn't believe what I was watching. I'm supposed to be in character and acting with you, but I was so blown away by what you were doing that D'Arcy's brain was sort of like, 'I can't believe I'm getting to watch this performance like a foot away from this guy.'

And then I felt that way about these women, too. And Jen—there was a lot, as the show goes on, there's a lot of crying. We kind of couldn't believe how much we were crying. And I think a lot of that has to do with Jen because every time she would cry, we would cry.

Everybody, if she started crying, everybody started crying.

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