Idris & Sabrina Elba to Launch New Podcast with Audible 'Coupledom'

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, TODAY announced a new Audible Original podcast, Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, set to release on June 24. Created and hosted by award-winning actor, producer and DJ Idris Elba (OBE), and model and co-founder of S'able Labs, Sabrina Elba, the six-part podcast digs into what makes successful partnerships thrive with some of the world's most renowned duos, featuring conversations with Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian West, Ben & Jerry, Christian Louboutin & Mika, Nadiya & Abdal Hussain, Tommy & Codie Oliver and Mary & Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

The Audible Original examines the power of successful partnerships in business, activism, love and life, and the challenges of maintaining them. Leading each episode with their own partnership's strengths and challenges, Idris and Sabrina engage in frank, free-flowing and thought-provoking discussions for listeners to incorporate into their own partnerships.

Sabrina Elba, co-host of Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, said: "Coupledom to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes. In our Audible Original podcast we've truly been able to explore 'Coupledom' through some of the world's most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I've taken so many lessons from our guests' unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been."

Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba is executive produced by Idris and Sabrina Elba and co-produced by S'able Labs, the Elbas' recently launched partnerships brand. The series also features an original score by Amanda Jones in close collaboration with music enthusiast, rapper and DJ, Idris Elba

Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba will join a series of best-in-class Audible Originals including recent releases like The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen, Letters from Camp, produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart's best-selling Audible Original, The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success, among many more.

For more information, please visit www.audible.com/upcomingoriginals.