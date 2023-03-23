Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IT'S WHAT SHE WOULD HAVE WANTED To Be Released On Omeleto Platform On March 23

The contemporary dramedy centers around Maggie (Marie Semla), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their own.

Mar. 23, 2023  
"It's What She Would Have Wanted" has joined the select group of short films being released on the popular OMELETO platform.

The award winning short, "It's What She Would Have Wanted," was created as a proof of concept for a female-led, darkly comedic episodic series, and is directed by Nate whose latest series "School Spirits" (which he Co-Created, Wrote, and Executive Produced) stars Peyton List and premiered on Paramount Plus on March 9th. Trinrud and Executive Producer, Desiree Staples, were invited to participate in the Tribeca Now Creators Market 2021 for "It's What She Would Have Wanted."

The contemporary dramedy centers around Maggie (Marie Semla), who welcomes four of her oldest friends back home after the unexpected death of one of their own. She convinces them to fulfill a childhood pact to destroy all evidence of their friend's most embarrassing secrets. Their plan proves less than fool proof when long-buried resentments begin to rise, and the group realizes Maggie is dealing with more than the loss of a friend.

Desiree Staples (who also serves as Executive Producer), Kimia Behpoornia, Suzanne Turner, Lindsay Chambers, Chris Lee, and Samantha Dilday round out the fantastic female-ensemble cast. Behpoornia recently had a recurring role on Hulu's "Reboot." Staples appeared as a co-star in "Everyone is Doing Great" and "Welcome to Chippendales" also on Hulu. Both Behpoornia and Staples are lead roles in the upcoming feature comedy "My Divorce Party".

"It's What She Would Have Wanted," was produced by Staples & DesiMo Productions, Andrew Tolbert, Addison Heimann, and Britta Rowings.

"It's What She Would Have Wanted" also was awarded best ensemble cast at Catalyst Content Film Festival in 2021.

Staples is represented by Rachel Tolliver at Firestarter Entertainment. Trinrud is represented by Austin Denesek at CAA and Marc Mounier at Entertainment 360.

Omeleto's founders saw platforms like YouTube as the future of film/video entertainment, in an industry that's been historically slow to embrace this new frontier. They also saw how audiences craved more substantial, engaging storytelling -- something more than the typical stunt or cute animal video. Knowing that filmmakers spend lots of time, money and effort making quality short films as "industry calling cards" to get into festivals -- and often don't know what to do with them after their festival runs.

They decided to connect these gaps.

Using their knowledge of algorithm-driven content distribution, they started Omeleto as an experiment: could we push a beautifully crafted and emotionally engaging short film as far as the latest baby animal clip?

The answer: yes, they could. And they did, hundreds of times.

And so the widest-reaching premier short film platform was born: a home for the next generation of great filmmakers and a place that showcases one award-winning film each day.

"The company is one part-programming, one part data analytics comprised of teammates spread across the world. What started as an experiment during the early WILD West days of YouTube turned into a successful launching point for short films, some landing anywhere from 20,000 to 20 million views..."



