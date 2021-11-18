IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Reading Announces Musical Guests & Partners With TikTok

The Ed Asner Family Center is excited to partner with TikTok, as part of TikTok's #GivingSzn initiative, on The Ed Asner Family Center's 2021 Virtual Gala. Following the table read, a LIVE stream Q&A will follow on The Ed Asner Family Center TikTok account, where it will be promoted on TikTok.

Additionally, Wallows join this year as the musical guests for the ticketed event. The Los Angeles-based trio is composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. Their 2019 album Nothing Happens quickly became one of the most-streamed debut albums by any band in 2019 and features their platinum selling single "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)," which has over 602 million global streams. Join this year's festivities and for a minimum donation of $25, hear Wallows perform during the two event intermissions.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Relive the classic holiday tale of "It's a Wonderful Life" with a star studded cast including Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, George Wendt, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, Ed Harris, Kathy Bates, Naomi Rubin and more. For one-night-only, this live virtual table read takes place Sunday, December 5, 2021, 5:00 PM PST. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the 2021 Virtual Gala will be a tribute to the wonderful life of Ed Asner.

The event benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping 'differently-abled' individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be an oasis of wellness, acceptance, and enrichment for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education.