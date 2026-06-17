IT'S A MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD to Screen in 70mm at Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills

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This 70mm screening of Stanley Kramer's epic, 1963 Oscar- winning classic " It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills will be screened in ULTRA-PANAVISION, and is presented in association with "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" as part of the 2nd Sunday 70mm PLUS Series. The screening event is hosted by actress/performer Kat Kramer and Karen Sharpe-Kramer, daughter and widow of Stanley Kramer and producing partners with their KNK Productions, Inc.

Actor/comedian Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) will be in attendance as "It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" is a favorite movie of his, and made a deep impression, as he was greatly influenced by the brilliant performance of Jonathan Winters, and the cast of legends that include Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Ethel Merman, Edie Adams, Mickey Rooney, Buddy Hackett, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas, Barrie Chase, Dick Shawn, Jimmy Durante, Dorothy Provine, Marvin Kaplan, Carl Reiner, Jim Backus, Jack Benny, Buster Keaton, Peter Falk, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Leo Gorcey, Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, Sterling Holloway, Andy Devine, Joe E. Brown, The Three Stooges, Minta Durfee, and more.

The United Artists release was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning one for Walter Elliott, Best Sound Effects. The movie boasts a rousing score and popular theme song composed by Ernest Gold. The stunt work and car chases alone are the stuff of legend, as are the Southern California locations including Agoura, Kernville, Long Beach, Malibu, Oxnard, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Palos Verdes Estates, San Pedro, Santa Ana, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Twentynine Palms, Universal City and Yucca Valley.

Barrie Chase, the iconic actress/dancer who is the last living cast member from the film will be in attendance. Sandy Hackett, comic and actor son of Buddy Hackett, Josh Mills, host of the "Rareified Heir" podcast, and son of Edie Adams will also be in attendance plus many more.

The special screening will also feature a trivia contest giveaway, Q and A with special guests, and a book signing with author James Curtis for his highly anticipated new book "Comedy Is a Grim Business: The Making Of It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World." The over 300-page book will be available on June 30th, and the July 5th event will be the first LA area book signing upon release. Curtis is best known for his acclaimed book "Buster Keaton: A Filmmakers Life." .

"It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" originally had the world premiere at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on November 7, 1963, and the general release date was July 25th, 1964. The Fourth of July weekend and celebration of the 250th Birthday of the United States is a perfect way to spend the holiday weekend with the movie classic presented in 70mm on the big screen.

The movie and book are on a mini tour that includes MoMI New York on August 30th Presented by MUBI, as part of MoMI Presents the 11th edition of See It Big:70mm. "It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" and James Curtis "Comedy Is A Grim Business" will make impact at the newly restored Palm Springs Plaza Theatre on November 1st, 2026 also presented by "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" and KNK Productions, Inc.

Arrivals at 12:30pm, Introductions and film screening at 1pm, followed by panel/Q and A with book signing with author James Curtis on the Fine Arts stage. Tickets are $10 available now.

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