INVINCIBLE Short Film Shares A Heartwrenching Tale Based On True Events

In an ode to the memory of Marc-Antoine Bernier, Director Vincent René-Lortie delicately depicts the tale of a young man yearning for his freedom, and the drastic levels he will go to in order to achieve it. This compelling short has qualified to be considered for the 2024 OSCARS after a successful Festival Season, including winning Best Live Action Short Film at Chicago Children's Film Festival (2022) and Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma (2023).

Inspired by a true story, INVINCIBLE recounts the last 48 HOURS in the life of Marc-Antoine Bernier, a 14-year-old boy on a desperate quest for freedom.

Vincent René-Lortie is a Canadian film director and screenwriter known for his grounded, dreamlike narratives. His work is a testament to purposeful and deeply personal storytelling, intended to make his audience reflect on themes such as mental health and childhood. He is a graduate of Montreal's Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema, and is a member of the Young Guns '20 class, an award ceremony dedicated to creatives under 30 from across the globe.

INVINCIBLE (2022), his debut narrative short, won the Special Jury Prize at the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival and has since garnered several international accolades. Most recently, Vincent has been focusing on bringing to life the experimental film LA PEAU DE L'AUTRE (2023), currently in post-production, and is developing his first feature film, YOU WERE ALWAYS AN ISLAND.

Samuel Caron is a producer from Montreal area and a co-founder at Telescope Films, a now established music video and film production house based in Montreal, Quebec. He has worked on a vast range of projects, from narrative short and feature film work to music videos for major artists such as Celine Dion and Kygo.

He has collaborated on international line producing and co-producing projects with companies such as Caviar, Insurrection, Section80 and Agile Films. As a true lover of film art and an adept of the science of storytelling, he is mostly driven into ambitious narrative projects which also explore more abstract and experimental formats.

INVINCIBLE has qualified to be considered for a 2024 Academy Award after a successful campaign season both within North America, and Europe.

Watch the new trailer here: