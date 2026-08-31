Tom Cruise Confirms Anne Hathaway Joins Him for DAYS OF THUNDER Sequel

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Tom Cruise is reviving one of his signature films, announcing on TODAY that Anne Hathaway will join him for a sequel to "Days of Thunder." The news marks a return to one of Cruise's earlier hit vehicles, with the follow-up film set for release in the summer of 2028.

Cruise has recently made headlines for revisiting past projects and engaging directly with moviegoers. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, he invited AMC employees to a screening of Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY as the film set a domestic box office record for a Nolan release that was not a sequel.

The "Days of Thunder" sequel announcement gives fans a first look at Cruise's plans beyond his recent film appearances, pairing him with Hathaway for a project that will not reach theaters for several years. Details on plot or additional cast members were not included in the announcement.

Cruise's willingness to revisit earlier chapters of his career has been a recurring thread in his public appearances. A recent report detailed his gesture toward AMC staffers during the release of THE ODYSSEY, underscoring his continued visibility in major film conversations heading into the new sequel's development.

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