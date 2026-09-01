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INSTADOCS: THE DECOY PLANE to Premiere on Netflix This Week

Reporters Gram Slattery, Alex Brandon and Carol Leonnig recount the incident in the Netflix documentary series.

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INSTADOCS: THE DECOY PLANE to Premiere on Netflix This Week

Netflix will release INSTADOCS: THE DECOY PLANE on Friday, September 4.

This July, President Trump disappeared without anyone noticing. Flying back from a NATO summit in Turkey, he boarded Air Force One, then slipped off the plane into a catering truck, and secretly boarded a different aircraft — leaving traveling reporters to fly on, unaware the president was no longer with them.

THE DECOY PLANE unpacks the incident through the eyes of the traveling press corps with firsthand accounts from Gram Slattery, a White House reporter for Reuters; Alex Brandon, a White House photographer for The Associated Press; plus perspectives from Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter Carol Leonnig of MS NOW; The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe, who was part of the reporting team that broke the story; former Secret Service agent Robert McDonald; and former Air Force One crew member Wanda Joell. Beyond showing the lengths the Secret Service will go to protect the president, this installment reveals the cost of that mission: to get him home safely, a plane full of reporters and the public they answer to were left flying blind.

INSTADOCS is Netflix's quick-turn documentary series that moves at the speed of the story and arrives at the height of the conversation.

Credits

Executive Producers: Josh Tyrangiel, Connor Schell, Steve Yaccino, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway

Showrunner: Steve Yaccino

Supervising Producers: Amel Guettatfi and Rakhee Jethwa

Production Company: Words + Pictures

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