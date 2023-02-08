Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ID to Release WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM? Podcast

WHY CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA’S MOM? is premiering Wednesday, February 22.

Feb. 08, 2023  

In November 1993, the mutilated corpse of a woman, later identified as Renée Bergeron, was found on a dirt road near Interstate 10 in Mobile, Alabama. The crime scene was horrific with Bergeron's body left nude, drained of blood, and decapitated.

The case garnered little attention and the investigation eventually went cold. Now, nearly 30 years later, former police officer and sex crimes detective Sarah Cailean endeavors to find out what really happened to Renée Bergeron and bring closure to her family.

Follow Cailean's journey into this case with the new ID original podcast WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM?, premiering Wednesday, February 22, with new episodes dropping weekly, on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.

Over the course of eight gripping episodes, WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM? features Cailean, who is currently serving as a special investigator for the Mobile County (AL) Sheriff's Office, revisiting Bergeron's murder by retracing the steps taken by investigators nearly 30 years ago.

With support from the Sheriff's Office to dig into how the case was approached in 1993, Cailean uncovers holes in the original police investigation which leads her to new evidence and surprising suspects.

These revelations lead to unexpected new theories... Known as the serial killer's highway among criminologists, would that mean Bergeron was the victim of a calculated, pathological killer? Would a misidentification during the initial coroner's examination of her body indicate something much more mysterious about the way she lived?

Finally, does a local man who came forward with a blind tip in the weeks following Bergeron's murder have the answer to the crime now, decades later? Join Cailean as she digs further into these theories and brings her recorder along for every interview, analysis, and discovery.

Upcoming episodes of WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM? include:

Episode 1: Renée

Available on Wednesday, February 22 on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

In November 1993, a veteran discovers the body of a woman on a little road near Interstate 10 in Mobile, Alabama. She is nude, drained of blood, and decapitated. But despite the horrific nature of the murder, it garners little attention in the press, and worse, detectives fail to understand the fundamentals of what they are dealing with. Can a new approach to the case potentially produce a new outcome?

Episode 2: The Original Investigation

Available on Wednesday, March 1 on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sarah revisits the original 1993 investigation into the murder of Renée Bergeron and pretty quickly realizes that the detectives stumbled from the outset. Sara tries to account for what - and who - they failed to understand in their original investigation.

Episode 3: The Serial Killer's Highway

Available on Wednesday, March 8 on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Interstate 10 is known as the serial killer's highway among criminologists. Given the brutal nature of her injuries and the fact that she was found dead on a service road running parallel to the highway, Sarah investigates the possibility that a serial killer may be responsible for Renée's death.

Episode 4: Friend or Foe?

Available Wednesday, March 15 on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

As Sarah tries to further understand the life Renée led in Mobile, she learns of a close friend of hers named David. But she doesn't know if he is dead or alive. So, she decides to see if she can find him and talk to him. What she discovers sends her investigation hurtling in a new direction.

Additional episode descriptions forthcoming. New episodes will continue to drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts through April.

WHY CAN'T WE TALK ABOUT AMANDA'S MOM? is an original podcast from ID. Listen to the new podcast trailer here:



