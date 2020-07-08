Hulu to Premiere Season Two of PEN15 This September

School is back in session! Join your favorite BFFs as Pen15 returns with seven new episodes on Friday, September 18th.

Please note, Season Two consists of 14 episodes. The first seven will premiere on Sept. 18 and the remaining will stream in 2021.

Watch the date announcement trailer below!



Pen15 is middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds.

From the Awesomeness studio, Pen15 is created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers.

