Hulu Orders KING OF THE HILL Reboot From Original Co-Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels

Hulu TODAY announced a series order for a revival of iconic animated hit "King of the Hill," from 20th Television Animation, which will be created and executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Additionally, 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis serve as executive producers of the show, which will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA.

The animated series will star original voice talent including Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom. The reboot has been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the 20th anniversary of "King of the Hill."

The Emmy®-winning series, which Time named one of "The Greatest TV Shows of All Time," ran for 13 seasons on Fox and now streams on Hulu. "King of the Hill" depicted the suburban Texas world with faithfulness and love, presenting characters that were unusually complex and three-dimensional for a cartoon. "They embodied all the desires, needs and contradictions that make up the universal human experience, undermining assumptions about 'red' and 'blue' culture in the process," said The Atlantic.

The show, set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, followed the life of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Kathy Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son.

Hank's friends - conspiracy theorist Dale (Johnny Hardwick), military barber Bill (Stephen Root) and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Lauren Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom) help THE HILLS navigate a changing world.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

"Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge ... Inspirations, man ... the original show, dang ol' classic ... Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I DON'T know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I DON'T care what no-dang-body says ..." said showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson.

"I'm so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn't be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series. We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can't wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: 'Ho yeah!,'" said Marci Proietto, executive vice president, 20th Television Animation.

The original series received critical acclaim and accolades, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. The series has been translated into numerous languages and aired in 50 countries around the world.

Greg Daniels is an award-winning writer, creator, producer and director. Best known for developing "The Office," he also co-created "Parks and Recreation" and "King of the Hill," launching all three as showrunner. He is currently the creator and showrunner of the sci-fi comedy "Upload," which is the most-viewed half-hour series on Amazon Prime Video. Daniels directed the pilots of "Parks and Recreation," "Upload" and "People of Earth," and over a dozen episodes of "The Office."

He co-created the reality format "My Mom, Your Dad," which aired on HBOMax in the U.S., Channel 9 in Australia and is being adapted in 10 more countries. He co-created the Netflix comedy "Space Force" with Steve Carell. Early in his career, Daniels was a writer for "Saturday Night Live," "Seinfeld" and "The Simpsons."

Mike Judge was born in 1962 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and attended University of California at San Diego where he earned a degree in physics. He worked as an engineer and played bass professionally before MTV picked up his 1992 animated short, "Frog Baseball" with Beavis and Butt-Head.

MTV decided to spin off Beavis and Butt-Head into a show of its own in the 1990's, with Judge doing the voices of both characters as well as others. Mike next co-created "King of the Hill" for FOX TV which won an Emmy® for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.

Judge expanded into writing and directing his own live-action films, "Office Space" and "Idiocracy." He's done voices for "South Park," "Family Guy," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," and acted in Robert Rodriguez's "Spy Kids" movies. Judge is a co-creator, executive producer, writer and director for the HBO comedy series, "Silicon Valley," which debuted in 2014, racking up a total of 41 Emmy nominations and two wins, as well as two Golden Globe® nominations before its final season in 2019.

He also co-created "Tales From the Tour Bus," which debuted in 2017 and has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2022, Judge resurrected Beavis and Butt-Head with a new movie, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," and two all-new seasons for Paramount+. Mike and Greg Daniels co-founded Bandera Entertainment, a production company focused on curating animated programming including "In the Know," a stop motion comedy that Judge co-created.

Patterson, creator of ABC's reimagining of "The Wonder Years," was also an executive producer on FX's breakout comedy series "Dave." Prior to that, he was showrunner of TBS' "The Last O.G.," starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. He spent three seasons as co-executive producer of CBS' mega hit "The Big Bang Theory," which he joined after serving as a consulting producer on another hit CBS/Chuck Lorre comedy, "Two and a Half Men." His extensive credits also include stints on USA Network's "Psych," Fox's "The Bernie Mac Show" and NBC's "Frasier."