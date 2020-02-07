Hulu Announces Multi-City HIGH FIDELITY Record Store Takeover To Benefit Music Education

Premium streaming service, Hulu announce multi-city record store takeovers in homage to the launch of their new series, High Fidelity. The three-day takeovers will begin on February 13, 2020, in record stores located in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle. To raise awareness for music education, Hulu has partnered with music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and will donate 50% of all gross sales made in stores over the course of the three-day takeover period to the music education nonprofit. Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. Their network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 45 states leads a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students.

"In celebration of our premiere, High Fidelity is proud to help raise awareness and funding for music education in public schools. For me, music has always been more than a hobby, but a necessary part of my life. I was lucky enough to have grown up with the privilege of having access to instruments, music teachers and great records, but I know for many that is not the case. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to Little Kids Rock's commitment in empowering future generations of music lovers and makers. " - Zoë Kravitz, star and executive producer of High Fidelity.

"We are so thankful to be partnering with Hulu and for their support in bringing highly inclusive, culturally relevant music education to kids across the country. High Fidelity is about the power of music, which is perfectly aligned with what we strive to bring to over 500,000 kids every day" - Janice Polizzotto, Chief Development Office, Little Kids Rock.

By visiting one of the below-participating record stores in their area, shoppers will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of series High Fidelity. Each record store takeover location will have custom branding, interactive experiences, and giveaways for fans.

Record Store Locations:

NEW YORK CITY - Rough Trade | Official Social: @RoughTradeNYC

64 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

LOS ANGELES - Amoeba | Official Social: @AmoebaMusic

6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

DENVER - Angelo's CDs & More | Official Social: @AngelosCDs

1959 S Broadway Denver, CO 80210

ATLANTA - Criminal Records | Official Social: @CriminalRecords

1154 Euclid Ave NE A, Atlanta, GA 30307

CHICAGO - Reckless Records | Official Social: @RecklessRecords

1379 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

SAN FRANCISCO - Amoeba Records | Official Social: @AmoebaSF

1855 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117

SEATTLE - Sonic Boom | Official Social: @SonicBoomNation

2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and Pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. All 10 episodes of the series launch Friday, February 14, only on Hulu. High Fidelity also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes and Jake Lacy.

The series is developed for television by writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka serve as executive producers alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Zoë Kravitz, Jeff Reiner and Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz serves as executive-producer on the pilot, which he co-directed with Reiner. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.





