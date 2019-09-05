Hulu Acquires Pete Davidson's BIG TIME ADOLESCENSE

Pete Davidson's coming-of-age film "Big Time Adolescence" has been acquired by Hulu for $4 million, according to Deadline.

Jason Orley wrote the script and made his directorial debut with the film, which follows a teenage boy (Griffin Gluck) in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (Davidson).

The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, Oona Laurence and Jon Cryer .

Davidson earned high praise for his performance in the leading role when the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January.

"Big Time Adolescence" is the fourth feature from a newly formed partnership between Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment, American High.

This story was based on a report by Deadline.





