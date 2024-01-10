Howie Mandel to Join The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV

Today #TheSimonettaLeinShow returns from its annual holiday break with its highly anticipated 6th Season and kicks off the New Year of 2024, as the show welcomes one of America's favorite faces of television, Howie Mandel!

You all of course know Howie as a beloved comedian, television personality, actor, producer and host, who has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He has served as a judge for over 13 seasons on NBC's flagship series America's Got Talent and is now a judge on the new extension AGT: Fantasy League, which premiered on Monday, January 1st on NBC. Howie is also an executive producer on NBC's upcoming new series, DEAL OR NO DEAL Island which premieres February 26th, and he can also be heard on his latest podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, which he co-hosts alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz. New episodes drop every Tuesday, so tune in! On top of all of that, just in his free time, Howie still manages to perform multiple standup comedy shows each year!

In this uplifting interview, Simonetta and Howie discuss his multi-decade long run in the entertainment business, what success truly means to him, and we even get some sneak peaks into his newest projects!

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

Simonetta's prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than 18.6 million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world.

Originally from the north of Italy, Simonetta modeled for Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy and Cosmopolitan while building a career as a renowned fashion influencer and spokesperson. She's been a contributor for Vanity Fair Italy, La Repubblica, and La Voce Di New York, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Huffington Post. Her Book, "Everything Is Possible: A Novel About the Power of Dreams," is a testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering her peers and herself.

Watch Howie Mandel on The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C17SI0ppcWy/

The Simonetta Lein Show may be found on IMDB here:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30420949/?ref_=ttep_ep8

Simonetta & SLTV would like to dedicate this episode to a New Year filled with Inspiration & Enthusiasm!

Credits:

Executive Producer: Raphael Amabile

Senior Production Manager: Kate Massih @klmassih

Hair & 💄MUA: Ashley Brotherton @ashley_hazelandhope

‍Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC @ausoniapartners