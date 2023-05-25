How to Watch the SUCCESSION Finale on MAX This Weekend

This Sunday, the critically acclaimed SUCCESSION wraps up its fourth and final record-breaking season, BARRY concludes its four-season run with a highly anticipated series finale, and fan-favorite SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE completes its second season. As of Tuesday, HBO Max is now Max in the U.S., and these HBO Originals are available to watch on the new streaming home of HBO.

With Max, viewers now have access to everything that was on HBO Max along with twice the amount of content at the same price. Max delivers unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly titles, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries.

Fans, ahead of the episodes, make sure to get ready for the finales and to catch up on the latest episodes of these series by updating your device from HBO Max to Max. On devices where HBO Max was installed:

Fire TV, Cox Contour Stream Player, Roku, VIZIO Smart TVs, Xfinity X1 and Flex, and Xumo TVs: Find the Max app and open it.

Android, Apple, DIRECTV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation consoles, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox: Open HBO Max and choose Download.

Your HBO Max profiles, watch history, and settings will transfer. You can pick up on the episodes right within your Continue Watching section. For additional information, visit the Max Help Center.



As a reminder, if you get Max through a TV, internet, or wireless provider, be sure to connect your provider account with your Max subscription before signing in to Max.

The series finale of SUCCESSION debuts SUNDAY, MAY 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET and has an extended run time of 88 minutes. Subsequently, the series finale of BARRY and the final two episodes of season two of SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE will have delayed start times.

BARRY will debut at 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE at 11:05 p.m. ET. All four episodes will debut on HBO linear and be available to stream on Max at the same time.

The most-watched season of “Succession” yet, season 4 is averaging 8.8M viewers per episode, pacing more than 40% ahead of season 3 at the same point in time while more-than-doubling season 1 viewership, and on HBO Max, the series ranked as the top title since its season 4 debut.

Season 4 of “Barry” is averaging 3.4M viewers per episode, pacing ahead of last season at the same point in time, and the series has ranked among the top 5 titles overall on the platform each week since its season 4 debut. The first three episodes of season 2 of “Somebody Somewhere” are averaging 1.3M viewers across platforms while premiere-night viewing tracks ahead of last season.