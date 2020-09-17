Hosts Announced for the News & Documentary EMMY AWARDS

See the list below.

The hosts and presenters for the 41th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be presented as two individual ceremonies this year: categories honoring Television News Programming will be presented on Monday, September 21st, categories honoring Documentaries will be presented the following evening, September 22nd. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on our dedicated platform powered by Vimeo.

Hosting the Television News Programming categories of the 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards on Monday, September 21st will be NBC News Correspondent, Katy Tur and Co-Host of CBS This Morning, Tony Dukoupil. In addition, other scheduled presenters include ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent, Pierre Thomas.

The Documentary Television Programming categories of the 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards taking place on Tuesday, September 22nd will be hosted by three distinguished documentarians: Lynn Novick, creator of more than 80 hours of acclaimed programming with Ken Burns, Dawn Porter, award-winning documentary filmmaker, Trilogy Films, and David Fanning, founder and executive producer at large, FRONTLINE.

All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv). This show and many other Emmy® Award events can be watched anytime, anywhere on this new platform.

The 41st. Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honors programming content from more than 2000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 875 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

