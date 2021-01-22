Horror Film THE CANYONLANDS Gets Trailer and Release Date

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the horror film THE CANYONLANDS.

Written, Directed, Produced by Brendan Devane of Sadieland Productions, the film stars Stephanie Barkley, Marqus Bobesich, Wayne Charles Baker, Dennis Connors, and Sheldon Brown. The film hits theaters in major US markets on March 5, 2021 and will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms as well as DVD on March 9th, 2021.

THE CANYONLANDS follows Lauren (Barkley), a river guide in southeastern Utah, who has been experiencing disturbing visions lately. Reluctantly agreeing to take five contest winners on an overnight trip down the Colorado, she soon finds herself struggling to keep it together with the visions. Camping for the night, the group becomes separated and lost in the labyrinth of canyons, and discovers they aren't alone in the remote terrain. Stalked by an evil presence, Lauren and her guests are thrown into a 150-year-old feud, and Lauren must confront her visions to see the contest winners - and herself - through until morning.

Freestyle Digital Media's Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the deal to acquire THE CANYONLANDS with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

"The beautiful, rugged, and naturally confusing Canyonlands National Park enabled us to incorporate relevant themes associated with Native land while elevating tension," said Writer/Director Brendan Devane. "I wanted to create a compelling story utilizing a new environment that isn't normally found in the horror genre, and I think we succeeded."