Horror-Comedy Web Series MYSTERY MANSION Released

The award winning horror-comedy web series, with puppetry, animation and retro style visual effects has garnered thousands of views of the first two episodes and an impressive showing at Phoenix FearCon Film Festival.

Stand-Up Comics and Indie filmmakers, Mike Handelman, Isaiah Mueller and Hunter West are enjoying the high energy that has come from a powerhouse opening this past weekend for "Mystery Mansion," their cross between "Evil Dead" and "The Three Stooges."

ArtIndependent praised the six-episode series as being "top-notch," :A cut above," and "distinctifying itself with clever writing, top-notch special effects depicting an '80s feel, and some very good acting."

With over 3000 views across platforms and earning top marks from viewers at Phoenix FearCon Film Festival, Mystery Mansion is on the rise. The merry send-up of 80s horror films, follows the adventures of mad scientist Professor Decay, occultist Mr. Horus and chiropractor Doctor Ghoul (played by Handelman, Mueller and West), as they battle the forces of chaos, almost destroying our dimension in the process. But then they don't, so it's cool.

Director and co-producer Joe Whelski brought his knowledge of vintage shooting techniques from directing the award winning comedy feature "Yellow Scare.". "Doing Yellow Scare, I had a chance to employ some of the techniques they used on the old BBC Doctor Who," says Whelski. Actor/puppeteer Rocco George created and operated puppets for the show and provided a multitude of voices. Dylan Mars Greenberg, who stars in the new Troma film "Shakespeare's sstorm", added her signature retro visual FX.

"Mystery Mansion" is a limited six-part series building to the climax on Halloween night. Episodes will air on the following schedule: October 15 -- October 19 -- October 22 -- October 26 -- October 29 -- October 31. The finale will include a watch party featuring the cast and crew as well as various guests, streaming live on Youtube at 8:00 p.m.

