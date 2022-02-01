Honorees & Nominees Announced for the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards

The 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, will honor the architects of beauty on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. The HBAs recognize talent in hair, makeup, photography and styling for film, TV, music, the red carpet and editorial, as well as special honorees.

The 2022 Honorees are:

Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Frida Aradottir

Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Lawrence Davis

Outstanding Achievement In Makeup & SFX Makeup: Sue Cabral-Ebert

Outstanding Achievement In Makeup: Norma Patton-Lowin

Outstanding Achievement In Design & Styling: Sharen Davis

Outstanding Achievement In Photography: Neal Preston

Every year, three nominees who specialize in appearances for the red carpet and editorial compete in a category named after the current year honorees. For the first time, the HBAs will premiere a new category: Groomer of the Year.

Nominee voting is open from February 1-25. Voting can be found here.

The 2022 Nominees are (in alphabetical order by first name):

Frida Aradottir Hairstyling Award

Brandon Liberati

Jenny Cho

Robert Ramos

Lawrence Davis Hairstyling Award

Araxi Lindsey

Kim Kimble

Tym Wallace

Sue Cabral-Ebert Makeup Award

Jill Powell

Jo Baker

Kristine Studden

Norma Patton-Lowin Makeup Award

Alexx Mayo

Latrice Johnson

Rokael Lizama

Sharen Davis Styling Award

Adam Ballheim

Alana Van Deraa

Wayman + Micah

Neal Preston Photography Award

AB + DM (Ahmad Barber & Donte Maurice)

Chelsea Lauren

Cynthia Parkhurst

Groomer of the Year

Barbara Guillaume

Darcy Gilmore

Melissa Dezarate

Special Honorees to be announced at a later date.

Danielle Lauder, the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder is the global Ambassador for this year's award ceremony.

Galderma is the Title Sponsor of the 7th Hollywood Beauty Awards.

The Hollywood Beauty Awards benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center for their efforts 24/7, 365 days a year rescuing animals of all kinds from natural disasters, providing healthcare and forever homes.

Christopher Guy is the official designer of the HBA's Holly statuette.

The HBAs was established in 2014 for the purposes of recognizing excellence in beauty. The board is composed of past honorees, winners, and professionals from the beauty industry; encompassing Journalists, Publicists and Agents. Winners are voted on by the public and the HBA board. Executive Producers are Michele Elyzabeth, Pamela Price and Otis Stokes.