Honorees & Nominees Announced for the 7th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards
The awards will take place on March 19, 2022 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.
The 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, will honor the architects of beauty on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. The HBAs recognize talent in hair, makeup, photography and styling for film, TV, music, the red carpet and editorial, as well as special honorees.
The 2022 Honorees are:
Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Frida Aradottir
Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling: Lawrence Davis
Outstanding Achievement In Makeup & SFX Makeup: Sue Cabral-Ebert
Outstanding Achievement In Makeup: Norma Patton-Lowin
Outstanding Achievement In Design & Styling: Sharen Davis
Outstanding Achievement In Photography: Neal Preston
Every year, three nominees who specialize in appearances for the red carpet and editorial compete in a category named after the current year honorees. For the first time, the HBAs will premiere a new category: Groomer of the Year.
Nominee voting is open from February 1-25. Voting can be found here.
The 2022 Nominees are (in alphabetical order by first name):
Frida Aradottir Hairstyling Award
Brandon Liberati
Jenny Cho
Robert Ramos
Lawrence Davis Hairstyling Award
Araxi Lindsey
Kim Kimble
Tym Wallace
Sue Cabral-Ebert Makeup Award
Jill Powell
Jo Baker
Kristine Studden
Norma Patton-Lowin Makeup Award
Alexx Mayo
Latrice Johnson
Rokael Lizama
Sharen Davis Styling Award
Adam Ballheim
Alana Van Deraa
Wayman + Micah
Neal Preston Photography Award
AB + DM (Ahmad Barber & Donte Maurice)
Chelsea Lauren
Cynthia Parkhurst
Groomer of the Year
Barbara Guillaume
Darcy Gilmore
Melissa Dezarate
Special Honorees to be announced at a later date.
Danielle Lauder, the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder is the global Ambassador for this year's award ceremony.
Galderma is the Title Sponsor of the 7th Hollywood Beauty Awards.
The Hollywood Beauty Awards benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center for their efforts 24/7, 365 days a year rescuing animals of all kinds from natural disasters, providing healthcare and forever homes.
Christopher Guy is the official designer of the HBA's Holly statuette.
The HBAs was established in 2014 for the purposes of recognizing excellence in beauty. The board is composed of past honorees, winners, and professionals from the beauty industry; encompassing Journalists, Publicists and Agents. Winners are voted on by the public and the HBA board. Executive Producers are Michele Elyzabeth, Pamela Price and Otis Stokes.