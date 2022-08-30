Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton to Join Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton join Jimmy Fallon in Studio 6B on Tuesday, Sept. 6 ahead of the premiere of their eight-part docuseries "Gutsy," September 9 on Apple TV+.

"Gutsy" follows Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them and embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show what it truly means to be gutsy.

While this will be the mother-daughter duo's first joint appearance, the occasion will mark the former First Lady's sixth guest spot on "The Tonight Show." In prior "Tonight Show" appearances, she has participated in popular games and bits including "Bag of Secrets" and "Kid Letters." It will be Chelsea's fifth appearance.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Offset, Matthew Berry and musical guest Offset are also set to appear the same evening.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC