Hilary Duff Opens Up About Feeling More Confident Living Life on Her Own Terms

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hilary Duff spoke about feeling more confident and living life on her own terms during a sit-down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation gave Duff room to reflect on a personal shift in perspective rather than focus on a specific project.

Duff has used previous stops on the daytime program to look back on different chapters of her career. In an earlier appearance, she discussed why 'Lizzie McGuire' became a cultural phenomenon, offering her own theory on the series' lasting popularity with fans long after it first aired. She has also spoken on the show about what it means to inspire a new generation of artists who grew up watching her work.

This latest appearance kept its focus on Duff's present-day outlook, with the actress framing her confidence as something reflective of her current mindset. The segment leaned into the reflective, conversational format Hudson has built with returning guests, giving Duff space to speak about her mindset.

The appearance follows a string of recent Duff segments on the program, including her discussion on inspiring a new generation of artists, continuing a pattern of candid, career-spanning conversations between Duff and Hudson.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Hilary Duff on What It Means to Inspire a New Generation of Artists

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...