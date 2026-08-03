Hilary Duff on What It Means to Inspire a New Generation of Artists

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Hilary Duff opened up about inspiring a new generation of artists during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, reflecting on how her career has resonated with younger performers who grew up watching her work. The conversation, hosted by Jennifer Hudson, gave Duff room to speak candidly about the responsibility and meaning behind that kind of influence.

Duff has previously used her time on the daytime program to look back on her career, including a separate segment in which she broke down why 'Lizzie McGuire' became a cultural phenomenon, offering her own theory on the show's lasting popularity with fans long after it first aired.

In this appearance, the discussion touched on the current generation of artists drawing on her body of work, with the segment keeping its focus on Duff's perspective as both a veteran of the industry and someone reflecting on her own influence on those following behind her.

The appearance follows Duff's earlier stop on the show, where she sat down with Hudson to unpack the staying power of 'Lizzie McGuire,' a conversation detailed in Hilary Duff Explains Why LIZZIE MCGUIRE Became a Cultural Phenomenon, giving audiences another look at how she views her own career's impact.

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