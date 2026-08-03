Hilary Duff Explains Why LIZZIE MCGUIRE Became a Cultural Phenomenon

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Hilary Duff sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about why 'Lizzie McGuire' became a cultural phenomenon, offering her own theory on what made the series click with audiences long after it first aired. The conversation gave Duff a chance to reflect on the character and the show's staying power in a candid, sit-down format typical of the daytime program.

The segment centered specifically on Duff's perspective as the star of the series, with the actress walking through her sense of why the show resonated so widely rather than simply reminiscing about production memories. Her comments framed the show's popularity as rooted in something beyond nostalgia, giving viewers insight into how she views the character's connection with fans.

The appearance fits the format Hudson has built on her show, where guests are drawn into personal, reflective conversations rather than strictly promotional interviews. Duff's remarks gave the studio audience a direct look at how she thinks about her own career touchstone years after the series aired.

The segment adds to a run of guest interviews on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW that have paired entertainers with Hudson for candid, one-on-one discussions, continuing the program's pattern of pulling personal reflections out of its guests.

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