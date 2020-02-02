Henry Czerny Will Return For MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 and 8

Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that Henry Czerny is set to return to the Mission Impossible franchise for its 7th and 8th installments!

The writer/director tweeted "there is no escaping the past..." alongside a photo of Czerny and the hashtag #MI7MI8.

The Mission Impossible series is co-produced by and stars Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

Beginning in 1996, the films follow the missions of the IMF's main field team under the leadership of Hunt, who is forced to take over after the team is betrayed from within during the first film. Some characters, such as Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg) have had recurring roles in the films.

Prior to the forthcoming 7th and 8th installments, Czerny has only appeared in the first film, Mission: Impossible, in 1996, as Eugene Kittridge.





