Hellosaurus Launches Interactive 'Birthday Show' for Ages 3-8 Hosted by Tim Kubart

Hellosaurus, a brand new interactive children's video startup for ages 3 to 8, announces the debut of its first show, The Birthday Show. Hosted by Grammy winning, Emmy nominated children's musician and television host Tim Kubart, The Birthday Show is free to play on tablets, computers, and phones at www.thebirthday.show (also at www.hellosaurus.com). Everyone is invited to join the party, available anytime and streaming every day live at 12:00 PM ET, 9:00 AM PT.

One of the biggest disappointments for kids in the era of coronavirus is canceled birthday parties. Kids love having and attending birthday parties. Imagine turning six and having your party canceled!Hellosaurus wants to give kids a way to not just celebrate but also participate in free virtual parties with The Birthday Show.

And because Hellosaurus develops shows kids can play with rather than just watch, The Birthday Show has interactive moments throughout each episode, so kids at home can play classic party games like piñata and treasure hunt, blow out candles, "eat" the cake, and unwrap a present, all on a touchscreen phone, tablet, or computer.

Each episode features a "Who's That?" segment with a performance or how-to from a guest star - musicians, breakdancers, puppeteers, inventors, comedians - and shoutouts to real kids celebrating their birthdays. Children can also participate by creating a video present for The Birthday Show featuring their creative skills like choreography, poetry, or crafting, and it might end up in the show's "Present-ation" segment. Parents can Request a "Shoutout" and help their kids "Share a Present," as well as sign up for show notifications, at www.thebirthday.show

Guest stars have included actor and composer Genevieve Goings, singer/songwriter Emily Arrow, and trumpet virtuoso Benny Benack III. Tune in to upcoming episodes for a beatboxing lesson from Devon Guinn, 2019 American Beatbox Loopstation Champion, and a performance from Frankie Cordero, puppeteer on Fraggle Rock and Sesame Street.

Founded in fall 2019 by James Ruben, former Director of Product at HQ Trivia and 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 , Hellosaurus is reinventing children's programming for touchscreen audiences. Rooted in early childhood education precepts of engagement, with a belief that children's content should leverage mobile device capabilities so kids play more than watch, Hellosaurus is developing not just interactive kids' shows but also the tools for creators worldwide to make their own shows for its platform.

The Hellosaurus team bridges content and software, staffed with people who've helped bring to life HQ Trivia, Toca Boca, Peekaboo Barn, Postmodern Jukebox, Sunny Side Up, and Jetsetter. Originally planned as a future production, Hellosaurus accelerated development of The Birthday Show and an early version of the company's interactive platform in order to release the show while many families are sheltering at home, helping fill the need for enriching, interactive content for kids.

"As kids, our birthday was always the best day of the year for my twin sister and me," said James Ruben, Hellosaurus CEO and founder. "The Birthday Show provides families with an active and entertaining experience at home. It's a little dose of joy in an uncertain time." In The Birthday Show, colorful graphics, animations, interactive games, and silly sound effects surround host Tim Kubart. In addition to winning the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Children's Album, Tim hosted Sunny Side Up on Sprout and has created content for PBS Kids, Sesame Street, and Netflix Family.

The Birthday Show's creative direction and interactive design were quickly brought to fruition by show creators Sara Berliner, Jens Peter de Pedro, Tim Kubart, and James Ruben, based on a pre-pandemic concept by Sara, who co-created Edgar & Ellen (Nicktoons, Simon & Schuster) and formerly led strategy at Night & Day Studios. Jens helped found Toca Boca, the landmark children's app maker, and created some of the most popular children's apps in history, such as Toca Hair Salon and Toca Band.

Early results are in: kids, parents, educators, and digital media experts alike love The Birthday Show. Chris Rettstatt, award-winning kids' digital media strategist, online safety and privacy expert, and parent, said of The Birthday Show, "I loved every second of it. Fantastic vision, and extremely well executed. Love the satisfying interactive elements, the pacing, and the humor. The parasocial dynamics are expertly executed. The user-submitted content is a great touch."

Liz Casey Searl, early childhood educator, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Peconic Community School, and parent, said: "This is the new wave of television, allowing children to co-create and feel connected, something we need now more than ever."





Perhaps the best reviewer so far of The Birthday Show is Nadine, a five-year-old in Naples, Florida, who said, "It was fun! Fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun!"

