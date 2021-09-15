Helen Mirren to Host HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS TOURNAMENT OF HOUSES Competition Series

Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren is set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the official title of the upcoming competition series that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

This special four-part event will unveil Wizarding World fans willing to put their Harry Potter knowledge to THE TEST for the ultimate honor to be named House Cup champion.

"I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," said Mirren. "The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."

Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics added: "We're creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there's no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms."

In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the special is set to tape later this month and premiere later this year as a simulcast event on Cartoon Network's ACME Night and TBS, followed by its premiere on HBO Max.

Mirren is also set to star as DC Super-Villain Hespera in New Line and DC's upcoming Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods for WarnerMedia. She is the first and only person to achieve the "triple crown of acting" in both the US and the UK and has also won a BAFTA Film Award, and an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Mirren also has a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for the same role in The Audience, three BAFTA Television Awards for her performance as DCI Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for the same role in Prime Suspect.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte