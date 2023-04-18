Heather Dubrow Launches the First Interactive Global Lifestyle Network

Fireside and Heather Dubrow, Mom, Real Housewives of Orange County TV personality, Podcast host and entrepreneur, announce an industry first partnership to pioneer, 'The HD Network.' Powered by Fireside's interactive streaming technology, The HD network is aimed to help us all live our lives in High Definition. A clear, focused, intentional life.

The HD Network can be found here.

Members can join The HD Network through Fireside to participate in Dubrow's first weekly series Night Cap, virtual HD parties, Dubrow's fashion and beauty must-have giveaways, private coaching, special celebrity guest drop-ins and consultations with husband Dr. Terry Dubrow - the renowned plastic surgeon known for his work on many TV shows including E!'s "Botched" where he transforms patients after their dream plastic surgery goes wrong.

Dubrow's fans will have unprecedented access to real conversations with Heather about family, fashion, travel, design and entertaining.

Dubrow shares, "I have built the best community across my platforms and I've always wished I could have everyone over for a glass of Champs, well now I can!"

"On the HD Network I can connect with as many people as possible and Fireside's interactive technology will allow me to do just that," added Dubrow, "My goal is to throw open the doors to my life and create a community to empower each other to be happier, healthier and more successful. Being a mother is a top priority to me - let's help and support each other to raise good humans and lift each other up... are you ready to live your life in HD?"

"Heather is a force of nature and has always been ahead of the curve. She's an amazing mother that cares about shining a light on motherhood in a progressive way and wants to create a place where diverse voices can be heard around topical subjects. Who wouldn't want to get insider access to her world and experience life in High Definition right alongside her," states Fatemi.

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices, including iPhones, iPad, M1/M2 Macs, and any devices with a browser. For more information on joining THE HD NETWORK, please visit www.firesidechat.com/thehdnetwork or download Fireside for iOS here.