Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 of KENAN

Hayley Marie Norman has joined season 2 of Kenan.

Deadline reports that Norman will join the cast as Janay, a funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined new force in Kenan's life.

This single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who's juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law (Don Johnson), brother (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

The show centers on the familial relationships as Kenan tries to reclaim his LIFE AFTER his wife's death. Kenan's daughters are his world - the too smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to balance parenting them as a single dad and hosting his show, which leads him to reluctantly accepting help from his father-in-law. Rick was a gallivanting sax player when his daughter, Cori (Niccole Thurman), was young and missed out on a lot of her childhood, so he is aiming to make that up with his granddaughters, although his old-school parenting style doesn't often match up to Kenan's.

At work, Kenan excels at his job with the help of his driven executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary, as Kenan's not-so-managerial manager, tries to insert himself, but Mika remains a confidante and ally to Kenan. They are able to be vulnerable with one another and connect as friends ... and maybe something more. The series also stars Tony-nominee Taylor Louderman.

Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC